TP.MS638.PC822 Software Free Download

TP.MS638.PC822 Smart LED TV 4K Board

TP.MS638.PC822 is three-in-one an Intelligent 4K network drive board with the resolution of 3840×2160. It is dedicated to 60 and 120 Hz screens. TP-MS638-PC822 has a powerful wifi system. Smart UHD TV With Android Platform and great features to entertain ultra HD Wide Screen with better to work SMART. TP_MS638_PC822 is 4K original quad-core Android smart Mainboard. TP MS638 PC822 has multiple Input interface ports like Dual USB, HDMI, AV, Earphone out, PC VGA interface and wifi builtin with RJ45 ethernet port for wired internet connection and smooth connectivity.

General Specifications:

Brand/Mark: China Universal Network Smart Triple Play Board

Main Board: TP.MS638.PC822

Main Chipset: MSD6A638JSM-003J

PANEL Type: TFT LCD

Panel Size: 42″-60″

Interface: Single/Dual LVDS,V-by-one(4K2K)

Max Resolution: 1920*1080,3840*2160(4K2K)

Panel Power: 12V

Function: ATV(PAL/NTSC/SECAM)/DTV(DTMB)

Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Audio Output Power: 2x10W(8Ω)

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: A53*2

CPU Frequency: 1.2 GHz

GPU: Mali720MP2*2

GPU Frequency: 450 MHz

Ram: 768 Mb

Rom: 4Gb/8Gb eMMC

Backlight: 60-180V 138W

Power Input: 100-280V AC

Service Code: Menu+1147

Note: Following given firmware is USB upgradeable. Kazmi Elecom Team is not responsible for any type of damage/loss in result with loading/installing the firmware.

How to Download:

Download all parts of your required resolution and then extract any one of them you will get the folder. Now copy the files to USB. for More Detail about download process watch video Click Here

Here is below some TP.MS638.PC822 firmware for free download:

S.NO. BOARD/DESCRIPTION D.LINK.1 D.LINK.2 1 TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB.part1 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB.part2 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB.part3 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB.part4 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB.part5 Download Download 2 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_4G_REF55.part1 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_4G_REF55.part2 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_4G_REF55.part3 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_4G_REF55.part4 Download Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_4G_REF55.part5 Download Download 3 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_1G_8G_REF66.part1 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_1G_8G_REF66.part2 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_1G_8G_REF66.part3 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_1G_8G_REF66.part4 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_1G_8G_REF66.part5 Download 4 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part01 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part02 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part03 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part04 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part05 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part06 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part07 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part08 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part09 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 40_Ref35.part10 Download 5 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref58.part1 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref58.part2 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref58.part3 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref58.part4 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref58.part5 Download 6 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part01 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part02 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part03 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part04 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part05 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part06 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part07 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part08 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part09 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_8G_Mitashi 50_Ref65.part10 Download 7 TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_Aconatic AN-49DSU800.part1 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_Aconatic AN-49DSU800.part2 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_Aconatic AN-49DSU800.part3 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_Aconatic AN-49DSU800.part4 Download TP.MS638.PC822_3840x2160_Aconatic AN-49DSU800.part5 Download

allupgrade_msd638_8G_ref46.bin

TP.MS638.PC822_China_8G_REF46_USB\CS151470_JAV_TP_MS638_PC822_CHINA_IR_TYPE_KA94_4K_2K_LOGO_CVTE_DEFAULT_8G_REF46_cce49def_20160315_223417